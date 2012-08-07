FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Issue - Caroboa sells $287.8 mln notes
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 7, 2012 / 9:36 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue - Caroboa sells $287.8 mln notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Caroboa Leasing LLC on Tuesday sold $287.8
million of notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.
    The issue is guaranteed by the Export-Import Bank of the
United States.
    Credit Agricole and Goldman Sachs were the joint bookrunning
managers for the sale.

BORROWER: CAROBOA

AMT $287.8 MLN    COUPON 1.829 PCT   MATURITY    09/07/2024   
TYPE NTS          ISS PRICE 100      FIRST PAY   03/07/2013 
MOODY'S Aaa       YIELD 1.829 PCT    SETTLEMENT  08/14/2012   
S&P AA-PLUS       SPREAD + 67 BPS   PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH TRIPLE-A     MID SWAPS         NON-CALLABLE   N/A

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.