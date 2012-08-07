New Issue - Caroboa sells $287.8 mln notes

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Caroboa Leasing LLC on Tuesday sold $287.8 million of notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. The issue is guaranteed by the Export-Import Bank of the United States. Credit Agricole and Goldman Sachs were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: CAROBOA AMT $287.8 MLN COUPON 1.829 PCT MATURITY 09/07/2024 TYPE NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 03/07/2013 MOODY'S Aaa YIELD 1.829 PCT SETTLEMENT 08/14/2012 S&P AA-PLUS SPREAD + 67 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH TRIPLE-A MID SWAPS NON-CALLABLE N/A