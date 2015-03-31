UPDATE 1-Carpenter Technology to cut 200 jobs as weak oil prices hurt

(Adds details, background, shares)

March 31 (Reuters) - Alloys maker Carpenter Technology Corp said on Tuesday that it will cut about 10 percent of its salaried workforce, or 200 jobs, to reduce costs amid weak oil and gas prices.

The company, which makes corrosion-resistant stainless steel, nickel-base and titanium alloys used in onshore and offshore fields, will also cut about 60 outsourced positions.

The company’s subsidiary, Amega West Services, makes oilfield equipment and rents out downhole tools for land and offshore drilling.

Chief Executive Gregory Pratt said in January that the company was experiencing cancellations and deferrals for oil and gas materials as drilling and completion activity slows down.

Oil and gas producers have slashed their capital spending plans for 2015, following a slump in oil prices since June.

Services to oil and gas companies accounted for about 16 percent of Carpenter Technology’s adjusted sales in the second quarter ended Dec. 31.

The company said it would record a pretax charge of about $11 million associated with the restructuring in the third quarter ended March 31. It will record another pretax charge of about $13 million in the quarter.

Carpenter Technology forecast a loss of 5-9 cents per share for the third quarter, compared with a profit of 57 cents a year earlier.

Wyomissing, Pennsylvania-based Carpenter Technology’s shares fell more than 6 percent in after-market trading.

Analysts on average are expecting a profit of 55 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Carpenter Technology said it expected the restructuring to yield about $30 million in annual savings.

Up to its Tuesday close of $38.88, the company’s stock had fallen 39 percent since June.