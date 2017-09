Dec 15 (Reuters) - Carpetright Plc

* H1 underlying pretax profit rose 123.3 percent to 6.7 million stg

* Full year underlying profit before tax now expected to be towards upper end of current market expectations

* Uk like-for-like revenues increased by 6.5%

* Europe like-for-like sales down by 3.3% in local currency terms