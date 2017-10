LONDON, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Carpetright PLC : * Group result for the year to date is in line with management’s expectations * Like-for-like sales in the UK increased by 0.6% * Lfl sales in the rest of Europe (Netherlands, Belgium and republic of

Ireland) decreased by 12.7% * Continues to be a deterioration of consumer confidence in The Netherlands * View for the year as a whole remains unchanged