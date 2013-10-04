FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Carpetright CEO steps down as firm warns on profit
October 4, 2013 / 6:18 AM / in 4 years

Carpetright CEO steps down as firm warns on profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Carpetright, Britain’s biggest floor coverings retailer, has warned on year profit and parted company with its chief executive.

The firm said on Friday CEO Darren Shapland will step down from his role with immediate effect, replaced by chairman and founder Philip Harris, who will become full time executive chairman.

Graham Harris, currently Carpetright’s trading director, will join the board and become chief operating officer.

The firm added that as a result of a combination of a softer UK market and a further step down in the Netherlands, it was likely full year profit will be significantly below previous expectations.

In the 10 weeks to Sept. 29 sales at stores open over a year were down 2.5 percent in the UK and down 7.6 percent in the Rest of Europe division made up of the Netherlands, Belgium and Ireland.

