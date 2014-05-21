FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Carpetright names Wilf Walsh as new CEO, Harris to retire again
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
May 21, 2014 / 6:25 AM / 3 years ago

Carpetright names Wilf Walsh as new CEO, Harris to retire again

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 21 (Reuters) - Carpetright, Britain’s biggest floor coverings retailer, named retail veteran Wilf Walsh as its new chief executive on Wednesday, drafted in to steady the group which has repeatedly downgraded forecasts.

Walsh has previously worked at betting group Coral and music and video retailer HMV. Carpetright, which in March cut its annual profit forecast for the third time in less than six months, said its chairman and major shareholder Philip Harris would also step down in September.

Harris, who has been selling carpets for over half a century, returned to the company as executive chairman in October last year after the company parted ways with its then head Darren Shapland.

Harris had originally stepped down as chief executive after 24 years at the helm in 2012. (Reporting by Kate Holton; Editing by Neil Maidment)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.