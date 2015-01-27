FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Carpetright says full year view unchanged
January 27, 2015 / 7:15 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Carpetright says full year view unchanged

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 27 (Reuters) - Carpetright Plc

* Update on trading for the 13 weeks ended 24 January 2015

* Like-for-like sales in UK increased by 7.5%. Total sales increased by 6.6%.

* Full year guidance of a decline in UK gross profit percentage of between 100 and 150 basis points remains unchanged.

* In local currency terms, like-for-like sales in Rest of Europe (Netherlands, Belgium and Republic of Ireland) increased by 1.7%

* Rest of Europe total sales declined by 0.8%

* FY guidance of an increase in Rest of Europe gross profit percentage of around 250 basis points remains unchanged

* Trading remains in line with management’s expectations and our view for year as a whole remains unchanged Further company coverage:

