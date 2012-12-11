UPDATE 1-Carpetright profits from store revamp

* Rise in H1 profit driven by UK business

* FY view remains unchanged

* Underlying operating profit up 45.9 pct to 5.4 mln stg

* Shares up 2 pct

LONDON, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Carpetright posted a rise in operating profit for the first half, as a small increase in British sales counteracted a continued decline in its European business, the floor-covering retailer said on Tuesday.

Like-for-like revenue at its British business, which accounts for about 80 percent of group sales, grew by 0.7 percent in the 26 weeks to end-October, supported by a programme of refurbishment and new product ranges.

Group underlying operating profit rose 46 percent to 5.4 million pounds ($8.7 million), keeping the company on track to meet its full-year expectations, as the new products and less promotional activity boosted margins.

Chief Executive Darren Shapland said the increase in British sales and the significant improvement in gross profit percentage year-on-year was encouraging, although trading conditions in the Netherlands remained very difficult.

Sales in the Netherlands have been hit by low consumer confidence in the face of political instability, he said.

Carpetright has focused on improving overall customer experience to entice shoppers; investing in customer service training for employees and changing store layout to show new lines of beds, laminate flooring and luxury vinyl tiles to their best advantage.

“It’s making the experience a bit more up-to-date for consumers,” Shapland said on Tuesday.

“I think the long-term recovery of this business will largely come from improving the UK performance.”

Shares in the group were trading 2 percent higher at 680 pence by 0945 GMT, outperforming a 0.2 percent stronger mid-cap index.