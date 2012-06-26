FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Carpetright profit drops 76 pct on weak UK sales
Sections
Featured
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Deals
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Cyber Risk
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Fire crews fighting deadly blazes welcome cool fog
California
Fire crews fighting deadly blazes welcome cool fog
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
June 26, 2012 / 6:41 AM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Carpetright profit drops 76 pct on weak UK sales

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* FY underlying pretax profit 4 mln stg vs 16.9 mln stg last year

* Total rev down 3 pct to 471.5 mln stg

* UK sales fall 4 pct to 381.6 mln stg

June 26 (Reuters) - Britain’s biggest floor coverings retailer Carpetright Plc’s full-year underlying profit fell by 76 percent, weighed down by weaker UK sales.

For the full-year ended April 28, underlying profit before tax dropped to 4 million pounds ($6.22 million) from 16.9 million pounds a year earlier.

The company’s UK sales fell about 4 percent to 381.6 million pounds, with like-for-like sales down 0.2 percent.

Total revenue fell 3 percent to 471.5 million pounds.

Carpetright had issued a series profit warnings over the past 18 months as cash-strapped Britons cut back on discretionary spending, and said low consumer confidence continued to hurt the floor coverings market.

Shares in Carpetright, which have fallen 4 percent over the past 12 months, closed at 653.5 pence on the London Stock Exchange on Monday. ((monika.shinghal@thomsonreuters.com; within UK +44 20 7542 1810; outside UK +91 80 4135 6102; Reuters Messaging: monika.shinghal.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.