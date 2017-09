LONDON, June 25 (Reuters) - Carpetright PLC : * FY underlying pretax profit 9.7 million STG versus 4.0 million STG in 2012 * Group revenue down 2.9 percent to 457.6 million STG * Uk like-for-like revenues increased by 2.2 percent, Europe lfl down 11.0

percent * Expect trading conditions to remain challenging