Dec 10 (Reuters) - Carpetright PLC : * H1 underlying profit before tax 3.0 million stg versus 4.5 million stg * H1 revenue 222.2 million stg, down 2.2 percent * Hi dividend nil versus nil * Anticipates trading conditions will remain challenging * Says expectations for the year as a whole remain unchanged * Source text for Eikon: * For more news, please click here