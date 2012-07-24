UPDATE 2-Rainy weather lifts cloud over Carpetright sales

* First quarter UK like-for-like sales up 1.7 percent

* Rest of Europe sales drop 6.3 percent

* Gross margin improving, sees full year rise of 200-250 bps

* Shares dip 0.7 percent

By James Davey

LONDON, July 24 (Reuters) - Britons stuck indoors by this summer’s record rainfall turned to home improvements, the UK’s biggest floor coverings retailer Carpetright said on Tuesday, lifting quarterly sales in its main business.

The firm, which counts Bill Gates, America’s richest man, as a 6 percent shareholder, said that its beds business, an extended laminates range and store refurbishments also helped sales in the wet May to July period.

“When people spend more time in their home, they spend more money on their home,” Finance Director Neil Page told Reuters.

Most British retailers have bemoaned Britain’s sodden summer. The exceptions are those with a homewares bias, such as John Lewis and Dunelm.

Carpetright said sales at British stores open for more than a year rose 1.7 percent in the 12 weeks to July 21, its fiscal first quarter, up from 1.4 percent rise in the fourth quarter of the previous year.

Excluding a drop in sales from its wholesale business - insurance replacement and house builders - underlying sales in the core UK business rose 5.3 percent. Carpetright’s UK business represents 80 percent of group sales.

“The core UK number is a pretty robust number, I think we’re taking market share pretty successfully,” said Chief Executive Darren Shapland.

But he warned investors not to extrapolate from that number given a tough macro environment.

“We just don’t know what’s going to happen with demand,” he said, highlighting uncertainty over the impact on trade from the Olympics and better weather.

Shapland said bed sales now represented about 7 percent of UK turnover and were in 275 of Carpetright’s 486 UK stores.

“We’re looking to make this a big area of opportunity for us going forward,” he said.

Although inflation and unemployment are falling, Britons’ disposable income is being squeezed by meagre wage growth and government austerity measures.

Carpetright, which has issued a raft of profit warnings over the last few years, has been hit particularly hard because of a stagnant housing market and because floor coverings are a deferrable purchase.

“We’re not expecting any significant improvement for a couple of years around where the consumer is,” said Shapland.

Like-for-like sales in Carpetright’s 143-store Europe unit - Ireland, Belgium and the Netherlands - fell 6.3 percent, having fallen 4.4 percent in the previous quarter, reflecting weak consumer confidence in the Netherlands in particular.

The firm said gross margin improved in line with expectations and for the full-year it expects growth of 200-250 basis points on 2011-12.

Its overall expectations for the year are unchanged, and analysts forecast pretax profit of 8-11 million pounds ($12.4-$17.1 million).

Shares in Carpetright, down 11 percent over the last month, traded 0.7 percent lower at 611 pence by 1020 GMT, valuing the business at about 417 million pounds.

“We continue believe the valuation is too rich in the absence of any market uptick,” said analysts at Singer.

Around a quarter of Carpetright’s equity is owned by the family of founder and chairman Philip Harris.