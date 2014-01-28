FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK's Carpetright warns on profit again
Sections
Featured
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
U.S.
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
January 28, 2014 / 7:20 AM / 4 years ago

UK's Carpetright warns on profit again

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Britain’s biggest floor coverings retailer Carpetright warned on year profit for the second time in almost four months after deteriorating trade in the Netherlands dampened an improving performance in the UK.

The firm, whose boss Darren Shapland quit after a profit warning in October, said on Tuesday it now expected its full-year underlying pretax profit to be below the lower end of current market expectations.

Analysts had been expecting a pretax profit of between 9 and 10 million pounds ($14.9-$16.6 million), according to Reuters data.

Carpetright said sales at UK stores open at least a year rose 1.9 percent in the 13 weeks to Jan. 25, its fiscal third quarter, compared with a first half decline of 0.8 percent.

However, like-for-like sales in its smaller European unit - comprising Ireland, Belgium and the Netherlands - fell 7.7 percent, having fallen 8.6 percent in the first half, with the Netherlands suffering from “extremely difficult economic conditions”.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.