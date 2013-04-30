FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Carphone Warehouse buys out Best Buy from joint venture
Sections
Featured
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
World
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
Relief arriving to storm-ravaged rural areas: governor
Puerto Rico
Relief arriving to storm-ravaged rural areas: governor
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 30, 2013 / 6:15 AM / 4 years ago

Carphone Warehouse buys out Best Buy from joint venture

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 30 (Reuters) - Mobile phone retailer Carphone Warehouse said it was buying out its joint venture partner Best Buy Co Inc for 471 million pounds ($730 million), ending a five-year relationship.

Carphone Warehouse owns half of Carphone Warehouse Europe, which operates around 2,400 stores in nine European countries under the Carphone Warehouse and Phone House brand, with the U.S. retailer owning the other half.

The British group, Europe’s biggest seller of mobile phones, also owns a 47 percent interest in Virgin Mobile France. It said the two companies had decided to separate to focus on their own regions.

The company announced the news as CPW Europe posted like-for-like revenue growth of 6.5 percent, reflecting a continued strong performance in Britain.

Analysts were expecting fourth-quarter like-for-like sales growth of about 4-5 percent, slowing from the 8 percent growth posted in its third quarter, the first full quarter of iPhone 5 sales.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.