EU wants to know if Dixons, Carphone deal will push up tablet prices
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
May 21, 2014 / 4:15 PM / 3 years ago

EU wants to know if Dixons, Carphone deal will push up tablet prices

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRUSSELS, May 21 (Reuters) - European Union antitrust regulators are asking British retailers whether the 3.8-billion-pound ($6.40 billion) merger of mobile phone retailer Carphone Warehouse and Dixons Retail will push up the prices of mobile phones and tablets.

Carphone, Europe’s largest independent mobile phone retailer, and Europe’s No. 2 electrical products group, hope the merger will help them capitalise on the growing popularity of smartphones connected to consumer electronics such as ovens and fridges.

The European Commission is now examining the deal and is scheduled to decide by June 25 whether to clear it, demand concessions or open a lengthy investigation.

Since the merger will take out a major player the new company could potentially exploit its bigger market share to raise the price of mobile devices.

The review focuses on the British mobile phones and tablets market, according to a questionnaire sent to retailers earlier this week and seen by Reuters.

“What impact, if any, will the proposed transaction have on... the price level for the retail sale of mobile phones and tablets in the United Kingdom?” the document asked.

The Commission said the companies have overlapping businesses in Britain, Ireland and Sweden. Retailers have until Friday to respond to the questionnaire.

$1 = 0.5935 British Pounds Reporting by Foo Yun Chee, editing by Louise Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
