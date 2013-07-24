FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Carphone beats forecasts for first quarter sales
July 24, 2013 / 6:10 AM / in 4 years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 24 (Reuters) - Europe’s biggest independent mobile phone retailer Carphone Warehouse reiterated its outlook on Wednesday after posting a better-than-expected start to the year with first quarter organic sales up 10.6 percent.

The group, which agreed in April to take back full control of its European retail business, said it had enjoyed strong sales of contract services in Britain in the three months to June 29. Analysts had expected like-for-like sales growth of 8 percent.

“We have enjoyed a good first quarter with strong like-for-like revenue and connections growth, and we are reiterating the guidance we gave when we presented our final results for 2012-13 in late June,” Chief Executive Roger Taylor said.

