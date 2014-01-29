FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Carphone to collaborate with Samsung on Europe stores
January 29, 2014

Carphone to collaborate with Samsung on Europe stores

LONDON, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Carphone Warehouse, Europe’s largest independent mobile phone retailer, has signed a “preferred partner” agreement with Samsung Electronics Co Ltd that will see it operate over 60 Samsung stand-alone stores across Europe.

It said on Wednesday that the new stores will be rolled out in the next three months across seven European markets - the UK, Ireland, Germany, Spain, Portugal, Sweden and the Netherlands.

Carphone said there was potential to expand the relationship with Samsung, the world’s biggest smartphone vendor.

