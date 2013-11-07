FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Three to end tie-up with Carphone Warehouse
Drinking water in short supply
Puerto Rico
Drinking water in short supply
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
Health
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
November 7, 2013 / 11:30 AM / 4 years ago

Three to end tie-up with Carphone Warehouse

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Mobile phone deals from Three UK will no longer be available in Carphone Warehouse stores from next month as Britain’s smallest network operator focuses on selling through its own shops and online.

Carphone Warehouse, which has over 780 stores in the UK, said on Thursday that from early December it would no longer be selling or upgrading Three offers through its channels, ending a 10-year relationship between the two groups.

Three, owned by Hutchison Whampoa, has 348 of its own British stores. It has already pulled out of a similar deal to offer its contracts through retailer Phones4U.

