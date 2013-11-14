Carphone Warehouse posts 8.3 pct first-half sales rise

LONDON, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Europe’s biggest independent mobile phone retailer Carphone Warehouse said it was on track to meet full-year expectations after posting an 8.3 percent rise in first-half underlying sales.

The group, which in April agreed to buy back Best Buy’s stake in its European joint venture for 471 million pounds ($753 million), said sales had been boosted by more contract connections, which helped offset a weak prepay market.

The firm said growth in second-quarter like-for-like sales had slowed to 3.6 percent, as expected, in part due to customers putting off upgrades and waited for the 4G roll-out.

Carphone said it was well placed ahead of the key Christmas trading period.

The company made a group headline profit before tax of 19 million pounds for the 26 weeks to Sept. 28, up from 4 million pounds in 2012 and reiterated its full-year guidance for EPS of between 17 and 20 pence.