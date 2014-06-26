FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Carphone Warehouse earnings jump ahead of Dixons merger
Sections
Featured
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Distrustful U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption fight
Cyber Risk
Distrustful U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption fight
Google renews bet on smartphone hardware
Technology
Google renews bet on smartphone hardware
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
June 26, 2014 / 6:02 AM / 3 years ago

Carphone Warehouse earnings jump ahead of Dixons merger

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 26 (Reuters) - Carphone Warehouse, Europe’s biggest independent mobile phone retailer, met forecasts with a 59 percent rise in annual earnings as it prepares to merge with Dixons Retail.

Last month Carphone agreed an all-share merger with Dixons, Europe’s No. 2 electricals retailer, with the two firms seeking to capitalise on an increasing convergence of smartphones and consumer electronics in people’s lives.

Carphone said on Thursday it made headline earnings per share of 18.4 pence for the year to March 29.

That compares to company guidance of 17-20 pence and 11.6 pence made in the 2012-13 year.

Carphone’s main CPW business made pro-forma earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of 151 million pounds versus guidance of 145-155 million pounds.

The group, which said the merger was progressing in line with the anticipated timetable, is paying a final dividend of 4 pence, making 6 pence for the year, up 20 percent. (Reporting by James Davey; editing by Kate Holton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.