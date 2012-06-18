Carrefour shareholders seek strategy clues

PARIS, June 18 (Reuters) - Shareholders flocked to Carrefour’s annual meeting on Monday keen to get a glimpse of its new boss’ strategy to turn around Europe’s largest retailer but angry the man they hold responsible for the mess is leaving with a golden handshake.

Former chief executive Lars Olofsson, whose three-year tenure was marred by a string of profit warnings and strategy U-turns including a failed merger in Brazil, will pocket 1.5 million euros ($1.9 million) in compensation for a non-compete clause in his contract and an estimated retirement package of 350,000-500,000 euros.

French shareholder advisory group Proxinvest, which calls the package “excessive” and “shocking”, has recommended voting against it at a time of revolts over executive pay across austerity-hit Europe.

As investors entered the luxury conference centre close to Paris’ Louvre museum, CFDT union representative Serge Corfa told Reuters he would address the meeting and recommend shareholders vote against Olofsson’s package.

He called it “a scandal” and urged new CEO Georges Plassat to set up a pay system more dependent on good execution.

Force Ouvriere union representative Michel Enguelz said: “We expect anger over Olofsson’s payout at the meeting ... But we are also focused on the future. We want to know how the group gets out of its sorry state.”

Retail veteran Plassat joined the world’s second-largest retailer behind Wal-Mart in April with a brief to reverse years of underperformance in European markets.

FIRST DIAGNOSIS

Analysts hope Plassat will give his initial diagnosis for the ailing retailer at the meeting and some insight on how he plans to restore confidence among investors and staff.

They say he is likely to wait until first-half results in late August to detail his strategy, however.

Plassat had a busy week ahead of the AGM, announcing that Carrefour was exiting Greece, where its sales have been falling due to a debt crisis, and buying Argentinian discount supermarket chain EKI..

The news lifted Carrefour stock by nearly 6 percent on Friday.

Plassat’s arrival has raised hopes he is the right man to revive Carrefour and fuel a re-rating of a stock that fell 43 percent last year and has slumped another 20 percent this year.

Analysts say a tough economic climate and Carrefour’s strong exposure to austerity-hit southern Europe complicate his task.

Investors - including top shareholder Blue Capital, an alliance of France’s richest man, Bernard Arnault, and Colony Capital - must thus be patient, they said.

Plassat joined Carrefour in April with a view to becoming CEO in June. The handover was brought forward when Olofsson retired at a board meeting last month, sparing Olofsson the discomfort of the shareholder meeting, according to analysts.