PARIS/SAO PAULO, June 28 The Brazilian unit of
Carrefour SA has filed for an initial public offering that could
raise between 4.5 billion reais and 5.6 billion reais ($1.4
billion and $1.7 billion) next month, making it the country's
biggest in more than four years.
In a statement, Boulogne Billancourt, France-based Carrefour
said Grupo Carrefour Brasil SA has set a suggested
price tag between 15 reais and 19 reais per common share. The
IPO will take place in São Paulo Stock Exchange's strictest
governance listing chapter.
($1 = 3.2803 reais)
(Reporting by Benoit Van Overstraeten and Guillermo
Parra-Bernal; Editing by David Gregorio)