Carrefour's Brazilian investor Diniz to remain chairman of BRF
December 18, 2014 / 4:00 PM / 3 years ago

Carrefour's Brazilian investor Diniz to remain chairman of BRF

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Brazilian businessman Abilio Diniz, who took a 10 percent stake in the Brazil unit of French retailer Carrefour, will remain chairman of food processor BRF SA and take a seat on the Carrefour board, he said on Thursday.

Diniz said he sees no conflict of interest in the two roles.

Diniz’s investment company Peninsula bought the Carrefour stake for about 1.8 billion reais ($663 million), the France-based retailer said on Thursday, confirming a Reuters report on Wednesday. ($1 = 2.66 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Additional reporting by Dominique Vidalon in Paris; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

