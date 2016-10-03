FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Carrefour readies for May IPO of Brazil unit -report
October 3, 2016 / 12:25 PM / a year ago

Carrefour readies for May IPO of Brazil unit -report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Oct 3 (Reuters) - French retailer Carrefour SA plans to take its Brazilian unit public in May, a newspaper reported on Monday, citing a source familiar with the matter.

Brazilian daily Valor Economico said Carrefour expected the market for Brazilian initial public offerings to open in the first few months of next year, but the company wants to wait until the second quarter to ensure strong operating indicators.

The investment banking units of Itaú, Citibank , Credit Suisse and BTG Pactual are likely to coordinate the deal, according to the report.

Carrefour representatives did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The French retailer has been looking to list its Brazilian operation for years, and Chief Executive Georges Plassat said in July that the unit's IPO could come next year. (Reporting by Brad Haynes; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)

