FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Carrefour boss back on duty by end-April
Sections
Featured
Push for self-driving law exposes regulatory divide
U.S.
Push for self-driving law exposes regulatory divide
The day in sports
Pictures
The day in sports
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
March 4, 2015 / 5:30 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Carrefour boss back on duty by end-April

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details from statement)

PARIS, March 4 (Reuters) - Carrefour, Europe’s largest retailer, said on Wednesday that Chairman and Chief Executive Georges Plassat was expected to return to work before the end of April, once his recovery from surgery is complete.

The world’s second-largest retailer made the announcement on the eve of the release of its 2014 accounts, which the statement said would “attest further progress in the company’s continuing turnaround”.

The company said on Feb. 9 Plassat would be away for “a few weeks” without providing further details and appointed two deputy CEOs to assist him while he recovered.

“His return to work is expected to occur before the end of April, once his recovery is complete,” it said on Wednesday.

Plassat’s absence comes as Carrefour is starting to reap the benefits of his efforts to revive the group’s core European business.

The group unveiled its 2014 sales in January and Finance Chief Pierre-Jean Sivignon said at the time that 2014 operating income would be in line with an expected 2.38 billion euros. (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon, editing by Leigh Thomas)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.