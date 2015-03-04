FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Carrefour says CEO to return to work by end April following surgery
March 4, 2015 / 5:00 PM / 3 years ago

Carrefour says CEO to return to work by end April following surgery

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, March 4 (Reuters) - Carrefour, Europe’s largest retailer, said on Wednesday that Chief Executive Georges Plassat was expected to return to work before the end of April following surgery.

The company said on Feb. 9 that he would be away for “a few weeks” without providing further details and appointed two deputy CEOs to assist him while he recovered.

“His return to work is expected to occur before the end of April, once his recovery is complete,” the company said in a statement. (Reporting by Leigh Thomas; editing by Michel Rose)

