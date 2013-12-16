FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Carrefour says Klepierre deal will not impact debt ratio
December 16, 2013 / 7:51 AM / 4 years ago

Carrefour says Klepierre deal will not impact debt ratio

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Carrefour’s plan to buy a portfolio of 127 shopping malls in France, Spain and Italy, from real estate group Klepierre will not impact the French retailer’s debt ratio, Chief Executive Georges Plassat said on Monday.

Plassat told a conference call with journalists that Europe’s largest retailer will contribute some 100 million euros in cash to the deal, which would involve eight institutional investors, including possibly Colony Capital, Carrefour’s main shareholder.

Reporting by Dominique Vidalon, editing by Astrid Wendlandt

