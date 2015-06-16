FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Diniz's Peninsula raises stake in Carrefour Brazil
Sections
Featured
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
Irma's aftermath
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
June 16, 2015 / 8:01 PM / 2 years ago

Diniz's Peninsula raises stake in Carrefour Brazil

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, June 16 (Reuters) - Brazilian tycoon Abilio Diniz has raised his stake in Carrefour Brazil to 12 percent from 10 percent, a Paris-based spokesman for Peninsula Participacoes, the investment vehicle managing Diniz’s fortune, said on Tuesday.

The investment was made in association with Singapore sovereign fund GIC through a new investment fund named Peninsula Fundo II, the spokesman said, confirming media reports.

Financial details were not disclosed.

In December 2014, Diniz purchased a 10 percent stake in Carrefour’s Brazilian unit. He has an option to raise that stake to 16 percent over five years.

Earlier this year Diniz announced he had doubled his stake in Carrefour SA, the parent company, to 5.07 percent, becoming the French retailer’s fourth-largest shareholder. (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Andrew Callus)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.