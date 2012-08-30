FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Carrefour CEO says not giving turnaround targets
August 30, 2012

Carrefour CEO says not giving turnaround targets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Carrefour Chief Executive Georges Plassat said on Thursday that he did not intend to give specific numbered targets for the three-year period he has said he needs to turn the retailer around.

The CEO added that the amount of capital expenditure earmarked for this year would be insufficient for Carrefour’s needs and that it was looking at reducing costs.

“We’ve planned 1.6 billion euros ($2 billion) in capex in 2012,” Plassat said. “I admit that it’s not enough.”

He said: “We will think about reducing our costs. But it shouldn’t be done through a capital increase. There are other tools, but I won’t say which.”

Plassat added that the retailer would remain in Spain, although the country would be difficult next year. ($1 = 0.7982 euros) (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by James Regan)

