FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Carrefour - must defend key markets, Brazil, China
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
August 30, 2012 / 9:21 AM / 5 years ago

Carrefour - must defend key markets, Brazil, China

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Carrefour Chief Executive Georges Plassat said the world’s second-biggest retailer must defend its key mature markets, adding that Brazil and China were also key markets for the group.

Carrefour may adjust its position in Poland, Turkey and Indonesia, however, the CEO said as he presented details of his plan to turn around the group on Thursday.

“We’re keeping the mature countries, we’re going to defend them, other important countries are Brazil and China,” Plassat said. “In certain countries, like Poland, we could adjust our positions. In Indonesia and Turkey, we’re considering what to do.”

Plassat declined to comment on whether the group could list its business in Brazil.

He also added that a capital increase was not on the agenda. (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by James Regan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.