FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Carrefour to boost 2013 capex, 2012 profit down
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
March 7, 2013 / 6:36 AM / 5 years ago

Carrefour to boost 2013 capex, 2012 profit down

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, March 7 (Reuters) - Carrefour, Europe’s biggest retailer, said it would boost capital spending this year to revive its struggling hypermarkets after 2012 profits fell 2.6 percent, depressed by falling demand in recession-hit Spain and Italy.

The French retailer, which is battling to reverse years of underperformance in Europe, said it would invest between 2.2 billion and 2.3 billion euros against 1.547 billion last year, above analysts’ expectations of 1.955 billion euros for 2013.

Carrefour, the world’s second-biggest retailer behind Wal-Mart, reported 2012 operating profit fell to 2.140 billion euros, still topping analysts’ expectations for 2.061 billion euros in a ThomsonReuters I/B/E/S poll.

Carrefour, which has been selling non-core assets to raise cash to defend positions in key markets of western Europe, China and Brazil and strengthen its balance sheet, said net debt declined by 2.6 billion euros to 4.320 billion at end-2012.

Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Christian Plumb

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.