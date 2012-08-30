Carrefour CEO - price levels in stores correct

PARIS, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Carrefour Chief Executive Georges Plassat said he was happy with the level of prices at the retailer’s stores in its domestic market, adding that the group did not need to be the cheapest retailer in France to succeed.

“In France, we are well positioned in terms of pricing and we don’t need to be the cheapest,” Plassat said on Thursday as he presented details of his plan to turn around the group. “We have a price image problem, not a price problem.” (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by James Regan)