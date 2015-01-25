FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Galeries Lafayette owner raises Carrefour stake to 9.5 pct - paper
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
January 25, 2015 / 9:16 PM / 3 years ago

Galeries Lafayette owner raises Carrefour stake to 9.5 pct - paper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Jan 25 (Reuters) - The Moulin family that owns French department store Galeries Lafayette has raised its stake in supermarket chain Carrefour, business daily Les Echos reported on Sunday.

Philippe Houze, chairman of Galeries Lafayette’s management board, said that the family’s stake in Carrefour was now 9.5 percent, according to an extract of an interview to be published in Les Echos’ Monday edition.

The Moulin family had announced last April that it had acquired 6.1 percent of Carrefour, a transaction worth about 1.28 billion euros that made it the second-biggest shareholder in the supermarket chain after a consortium of Groupe Arnault and private equity group Colony Capital.

A Carrefour spokeswoman said she could not immediately comment.

Reporting by Gus Trompiz; Editing by Robin Pomeroy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.