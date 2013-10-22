Carrefour ditches plan for up-market Paris food store

* Plan was the brainchild of former CEO Lars Olofsson

* Decision comes as luxury chain Hediard files for insolvency-source

By Dominique Vidalon

PARIS, Oct 22 (Reuters) - French retailer Carrefour intends to drop a plan to open a luxury food store on the chic Place de la Madeleine in Paris, a source close to the matter said on Tuesday.

Separately, Hediard, the French chain of luxury food shops whose flagship Paris store sits on the same square, filed on Monday for insolvency, a source familiar with the process said. He declined to be identified because of legal restrictions.

Carrefour’s luxury plan, the brainchild of former head Lars Olofsson and announced in 2011, contrasts with the main cut-price strategy of Europe’s largest retailer to revive its ailing French operations.

Carrefour and Hediard declined to comment on Tuesday.

Carrefour has struggled for years in France, partly due to a reliance on the hypermarket format it pioneered whereas time-pressed customers are shopping more locally and online, and buying non-food goods from specialist stores.

Chief Executive Georges Plassat, who replaced Olofsson in May 2012, has responded in France, which makes 40 percent of group sales, by cutting costs, revamping stores, improving price competitiveness, simplifying product offerings and giving more autonomy to store managers.

In recent months, Carrefour officials have reported an improvement in the group’s price image and store footfall.

Meanwhile a hearing is due to take place on Thursday at the Paris commercial court to determine whether an administrator should be appointed for Hediard, the source familiar with the matter said late on Monday.

Hediard, which is present in 30 countries and employs 160 people, opened in Paris in 1854 as a small shop specialising in exotic foods.

The Luxadvor group, controlled by Russian tycoon Sergei Pugachev, bought the chain in 2007 in a deal that promised to help it expand abroad but Hediard has been losing money for the past six years. (Additional reporting by Gerard Bon and Marc Joanny; Editing by Mark John and Greg Mahlich)