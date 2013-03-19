UPDATE 1-Carrefour denies possible sale of Italian business

* Conad interested in Carrefour Italy - Italian newspaper

* Shares trim gains to 0.5 percent after denial (Adds details, updates shares)

By Dominique Vidalon

PARIS, March 19 (Reuters) - Carrefour, Europe’s largest retailer, on Tuesday denied speculation it could sell its Italian business.

Italian newspaper Il Messaggero said earlier on Tuesday, without citing sources, that unlisted local retailer Conad was interested in Carrefour Italy.

“Italy is not a subject matter and we deny the rumours” a company spokeswoman said.

Conad had declined to comment on the report.

There has been recurring speculation that Carrefour could exit austerity-hit Italy, where its like-for-like sales, excluding petrol, fell 5.6 percent last year.

Italy contributed 6.6 percent of Carrefour’s 86.6 billion euros sales in 2012.

Carrefour sold 2.8 billion euros worth of assets last year to raise cash for its investments and shore up its balance sheet, but Chief Executive Georges Plassat told investors last week that the group was not planning to exit more countries.

Following the Il Messaggero report, Carrefour shares rose as much as two percent, making them on of the top performers oin the CAC 40 index of French blue chips, but following the company’s denial the shares fell back to stand 0.74 percent higher. (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Geert De Clercq)