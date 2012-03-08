Carrefour slashes dividend, capex, Planet on hold

PARIS, March 8 (Reuters) - Carrefour, Europe’s biggest retailer, slashed its dividend and capital spending on Thursday in anticipation of another tough year after 2011 profits slumped as cash-strapped shoppers cut back on spending.

The French retailer, which was unveiling its last results under outgoing boss Lars Olofsson, put the roll-out of its flagship Planet hypermarket revamp on hold beyond 2012, saying converted stores so far had not performed as well as expected.

This will allow Carrefour, the world’s second-biggest retailer behind U.S. group Wal-Mart, to focus on a more immediate plan to lower prices to lure back shoppers.

Carrefour, which under Olofsson failed to reverse years of underperformance in its main European markets, reported a 19.2 percent fall in 2011 operating profit to 2.182 billion euros ($2.86 billion).

The performance was in line with analysts’ expectations and the company’s guidance, and underscored the magnitude of the task facing incoming Chief Executive Georges Plassat.

Carrefour halved its dividend to 0.52 euros, which was worse than the 0.72 euros expected by analysts.

Olofsson’s three-year tenure has been marred by a string of poor trading results, management defections and strategic U-turns, including a failed merger in Brazil, which hammered the stock by 43 percent last year.

Carrefour shares have gained 0.03 percent this year, beating a 2.7 percent drop in the European retail sector. ($1 = 0.7622 euros) (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by James Regan)