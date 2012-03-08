FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Carrefour slashes dividend, capex, Planet on hold
Sections
Featured
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Firefighters begin to gain ground
California wildfires
Firefighters begin to gain ground
Trump suggests pulling network licenses, FCC head silent
Business
Trump suggests pulling network licenses, FCC head silent
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
March 8, 2012 / 6:40 AM / 6 years ago

Carrefour slashes dividend, capex, Planet on hold

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS, March 8 (Reuters) - Carrefour, Europe’s biggest retailer, slashed its dividend and capital spending on Thursday in anticipation of another tough year after 2011 profits slumped as cash-strapped shoppers cut back on spending.

The French retailer, which was unveiling its last results under outgoing boss Lars Olofsson, put the roll-out of its flagship Planet hypermarket revamp on hold beyond 2012, saying converted stores so far had not performed as well as expected.

This will allow Carrefour, the world’s second-biggest retailer behind U.S. group Wal-Mart, to focus on a more immediate plan to lower prices to lure back shoppers.

Carrefour, which under Olofsson failed to reverse years of underperformance in its main European markets, reported a 19.2 percent fall in 2011 operating profit to 2.182 billion euros ($2.86 billion).

The performance was in line with analysts’ expectations and the company’s guidance, and underscored the magnitude of the task facing incoming Chief Executive Georges Plassat.

Carrefour halved its dividend to 0.52 euros, which was worse than the 0.72 euros expected by analysts.

Olofsson’s three-year tenure has been marred by a string of poor trading results, management defections and strategic U-turns, including a failed merger in Brazil, which hammered the stock by 43 percent last year.

Carrefour shares have gained 0.03 percent this year, beating a 2.7 percent drop in the European retail sector. ($1 = 0.7622 euros) (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by James Regan)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.