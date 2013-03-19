FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Carrefour denies possible sale of Italian business
March 19, 2013 / 3:05 PM / 5 years ago

Carrefour denies possible sale of Italian business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, March 19 (Reuters) - Carrefour, Europe’s largest retailer, on Tuesday denied speculation it could sell its Italian business.

“Italy is not a subject matter and we deny the rumours” a company spokeswoman said.

She made the comments after Italian newspaper Il Messaggero said, without citing its sources, that unlisted local retailer Conad was interested in Carrefour Italy.

Following the report, Carrefour shares rose as much as two percent, but following the company’s denial they fell back to stand 0.30 percent higher.

Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Geert De Clercq

