PARIS, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Carrefour said on Tuesday it had agreed to sell its 60 percent controlling stake in its Indonesian supermarket operations to closely held CT Corp for 525 million euros ($672.78 million).

The sale is the latest in a series of moves by Europe’s largest retailer to retreat from secondary markets as it seeks to cut debt and refocus on its core operations. ($1 = 0.7803 euros) (Reporting By Christian Plumb)