FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Carrefour offices searched in French agriculture pricing investigation
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
February 14, 2016 / 12:46 PM / 2 years ago

Carrefour offices searched in French agriculture pricing investigation

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS, Feb 14 (Reuters) - French retailer Carrefour has had its offices searched as part of an investigation into its commercial practices, the company said on Sunday, two days after the government warned companies against squeezing further price cuts from farmers.

Milk and meat producers in France have held repeated demonstrations in protest at being forced to operate at a loss because of overcapacity and aggressive pricing pressure from retailers.

A Carrefour spokeswoman told Reuters that its offices in Massy, south of Paris, had been searched on Tuesday by authorities investigating some of its ongoing commercial negotiatons.

“It is of utmost importance for Carrefour to apply current regulations and if mistakes have been made the company will take the necessary measures,” she said.

In a joint statement on Friday, Agriculture Minister Stephane Le Foll and Economy Minister Emmanuel Macron warned retailers and the food industry not to push for lower prices from farmers and reminded them that companies found to have employed abusive trading practices could be fined up to 5 percent of their revenue.

Reporting by Geert De Clercq; Editing by David Goodman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.