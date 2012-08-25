Carrefour to cut jobs in France - Le Figaro

PARIS, Aug 25 (Reuters) - French retailer Carrefour is planning to cut between 500 and 600 posts at its various French headquarters, Le Figaro reported on Saturday, adding that two further waves of around 500 job cuts could follow next year.

Carrefour plans to meet with the group’s works councils on Wednesday to discuss the retailer’s prospects, the newspaper reported, a day before new Chief Executive Georges Plassat is due to present its financial results for the first half.

Spokespeople for Carrefour were not reachable for comment.

Plassat took over in May with a brief to reverse years of underperformance in Carrefour’s European markets and he is also expected to detail his recovery plan on Thursday.

The retail veteran has said he needs three years to turn around Carrefour, whose challenges include halting a fall in market share in France, where it makes 43 percent of sales and cutting debt and weathering a difficult economic climate in Italy and Spain, where it makes just under 20 percent. (Reporting by Patrick Vignal and James Regan; Editing by Ron Popeski)