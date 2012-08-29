UPDATE 2-Carrefour to cut French jobs under revival plan

* Job cuts to be voluntary - unions

By Dominique Vidalon and Pascale Denis

PARIS, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Carrefour, the world’s second-largest retailer, plans to cut up to 600 jobs in France as part of plans by new boss Georges Plassat to cut costs and put the struggling company back on track.

The company told unions of the staff cuts a day before CEO Plassat was due to present first half results and his recovery plan for the retailer, aimed at reversing years of underperformance in Carrefour’s European markets.

“The group told the various works councils that the plan is to cut 500-600 jobs,” Force Ouvriere union representative Michel Enguelz told Reuters. “These will be voluntary departures and there will be no firings.”

The cuts, aimed at “boosting efficiency and reducing overheads”, will target jobs at the group’s headquarters and support functions such as marketing and purchasing across France, he said.

Carrefour had 112,440 workers on its French payroll as of Dec. 31, 2011, making it one of the country’s biggest private-sector employers.

With the French jobless rate at a 13-year high, the new Socialist government said last week it would look closely at the French retailer’s situation after unions warned of job cuts to come.

Carrefour unions fear bigger cuts may be in the pipeline if the economic climate gets worse.

Plassat, who has a reputation as a ruthless cost-cutter, took over in May with a brief to revive the company’s performance in Europe and halt its domestic market share decline.

The company could not immediately be reached for comment.

REVIVAL FOCUS

With first-half earnings largely pre-announced, the focus on Thursday will be on Plassat’s revival plan in which he has vowed to tackle debts, bring down costs and reverse what he sees as excessive management centralisation.

Investors are also keen to hear his plans for hypermarket format changes, online retailing, credit rating preservation and possible overseas asset disposals, Santander analysts said in a note.

Having pulled out of Greece in July and announced plans this week to close its two Singapore hypermarkets, Carrefour could exit more countries to reduce debt.

In July, Carrefour had said it was happy with a market consensus for 2012 earnings before interest and tax of 2.03-2.09 billion euros (EBIT) and that the first half usually contributes around 35 percent to full year profit.

Analysts expect first-half EBIT of 709 million euros ($888.20 million), the average of ten estimates in a Reuters poll, an 8.2 percent year-on-year decline.