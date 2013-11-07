FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Carrefour in talks to buy some Klepierre malls - report
Sections
Featured
Drinking water in short supply
Puerto Rico
Drinking water in short supply
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
Health
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
November 7, 2013 / 7:36 AM / 4 years ago

Carrefour in talks to buy some Klepierre malls - report

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Europe’s largest retailer, Carrefour, is in advanced talks to buy over 100 shopping malls in France, Spain and Italy owned by real estate group Klepierre for 1.7 billion euros, French daily Le Figaro said on Thursday.

Carrefour and Klepierre could not be immediately reached for comment.

The move, if confirmed, would be a reversal from a deal in 2000 that had seen Carrefour sell over 150 of its shopping malls to Klepierre to cut debt and fund an expansion spree abroad.

Since the arrival of new CEO George Plassat in May 2012, Carrefour has sold non-core assets abroad to cut debt and fund the revival of its French business and growth in its core emerging markets of China and Brazil.

Plassat has stated repeatedly that there is value to generate from operating shopping malls.

According to the paper, which did not cite its sources, Carrefour could fund half of the deal with loans from banks and try to secure the remaining 850 million euros from institutional investors.

“Carrefour would like to attract five or six investors that would buy a 100-200 million euro ticket each,” the paper said, adding that Carrefour had mandated BNP Paribas and Kempen to find these investors. (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; editing by Tom Pfeiffer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.