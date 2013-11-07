Klepierre says in talks with Carrefour on shopping mall deal

PARIS, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Klepierre confirmed in a statement on Thursday that it was in talks with Carrefour to sell a portfolio of shopping malls, but said no agreement had been reached.

French daily Le Figaro earlier reported that Europe’s largest retailer was in talks to buy more than 100 shopping malls in France, Spain and Italy owned by the real estate group for 1.7 billion euros ($2.3 billion).

Klepierre said it would update the market in due course and would only disclose financial terms once a deal was reached. ($1 = 0.7472 euros) (Reporting by Natalie Huet; Editing by Leila Abboud)