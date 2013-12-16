FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Carrefour to buy 127 Klepierre malls for 2 bln euros
December 16, 2013 / 6:41 AM / 4 years ago

Carrefour to buy 127 Klepierre malls for 2 bln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Dec 16 (Reuters) - France’s Carrefour said on Monday it had agreed to buy a portfolio of 127 shopping malls in France, Spain and Italy from real estate group Klepierre for 2 billion euros ($2.75 billion).

Europe’s largest retailer said it would pool the Klepierre malls with 45 Carrefour shopping malls in France worth 700 million euros creating a leading European shopping malls group.

The new company will be made up of 1.8 billion euros of equity, some 42 percent owned by Carrefour and the remainder by institutional investors, and be backed by 900 million euros of debt. ($1 = 0.7283 euros) (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon, Editing by Astrid Wendlandt)

