Aeon denies in talks for Carrefour's Malaysia business
September 20, 2012 / 12:40 AM / in 5 years

Aeon denies in talks for Carrefour's Malaysia business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Japanese supermarket chain Aeon Co denied on Thursday it is in talks to buy the Malaysian business of French retailer Carrefour SA, following a Reuters report the previous day that the two were negotiating $300 million deal.

“There is absolutely no truth to the report,” Aeon said in a statement.

Carrefour has entered bilateral negotiations with Aeon for the Malaysian deal, a source familiar with the matter said, declining to be identified because the discussions were confidential. (Reporting by James Topham; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

