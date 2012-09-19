FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Aeon in talks to buy Carrefour Malaysia - source
September 19, 2012 / 11:40 AM / 5 years ago

Aeon in talks to buy Carrefour Malaysia - source

Denny Thomas, Dominique Vidalon

2 Min Read

HONG KONG/PARIS, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Japan’s Aeon is in talks to buy Carrefour’s Malaysian business, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters, as the struggling French retailer exits non-strategic markets.

Carrefour, the world’s second-biggest retailer, is cutting costs under new CEO Georges Plassat and exiting markets such as Singapore and Greece, raising cash to focus on reviving core European operations after years of underperformance.

The Malaysian deal would be worth about $300 milion, said the source, who declined to be identified because the discussions were confidential.

Carrefour and Aeon declined to comment.

Carrefour sold its Thailand business to French rival Casino Group for $1.2 billion in 2010 as part of a broader retrenchment. The retailer had tried unsuccessfully to sell its Malaysia and Singaporean operations at that time.

Carrefour’s two Malaysian hypermarkets generated 402 million euros ($525 million) in revenue last year to account for about 5 percent of the group’s overall Asian sales.

