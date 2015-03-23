Carrefour launches sale of 1.73 pct of share capital

PARIS, March 23 (Reuters) - Carrefour said on Monday it was selling 12.7 million of its treasury shares representing about 1.73 percent of its share capital in a private placement via an accelerated bookbuilding.

The offer price is 31 euros a share, a discount of close to 2.8 percent versus the closing price of 31.885 euros, global deal coordinator Societe Generale said in a statement, adding that the offer size was about 400 million euros ($437 million).

“This transaction is part of Carrefour’s continued strict financial discipline with the objective of maintaining its BBB+ rating,” Carrefour said in a statement.

Societe Generale Corporate & Investment Banking is acting as global coordinator and joint bookrunner, and BNP Paribas is also joint bookrunner. ($1 = 0.9159 euros) (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Dominique Vidalon)