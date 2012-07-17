FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Carrefour's Turkish partner to name new directors
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Business
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
Sports
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
July 17, 2012 / 7:42 AM / in 5 years

Carrefour's Turkish partner to name new directors

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS, July 17 (Reuters) - Carrefour’s Turkish partner Sabanci Holding will name four new directors to their CarrefourSA joint venture following the resignation of its current board representatives, the French retailer said on Tuesday.

Haluk Dincer, head of Sabanci’s retail and insurance group, stepped down from the board along with three other directors on Monday, which analysts interpreted as sign that the Turkish partner might withdraw from the CarrefourSA venture.

“Carrefour acknowledges the resignations of the four administrators,” the Paris-based company said in a statement.

Sabanci Holding informed Carrefour that it would propose the new appointments on July 27.

Sabanci, a major Turkish conglomerate with interests in banking and energy, said in February it was not happy with CarrefourSA’s performance and that it had mandated a bank to review strategic options regarding its stake.

Sabanci owns 38.8 percent of the chain, and Carrefour owns 58 percent. Just 2.2 percent of the venture is publicly traded on the Istanbul bourse.

Carrefour board member Thomas Huebner was quoted by Haber Turk newspaper last month as saying that the company plans to stay in Turkey but may change its partner.

Reporting by Laurence Frost. Editing by Jane Merriman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.