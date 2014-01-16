FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Carrefour says Spain turns positive in Q4
January 16, 2014 / 6:46 AM / 4 years ago

Carrefour says Spain turns positive in Q4

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Carrefour said sales in austerity-hit Spain returned to growth in the fourth quarter for the first time since 2008, while French hypermarkets further improved though at a slower pace than in the third quarter.

Like-for-like sales growth also slowed in Brazil, the group’s largest market after France, while it was negative in China amid slowing consumption, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

Carrefour said it was “comfortable” with the market consensus for 2013 earnings before interest and taxes of 2.19 billion euros ($2.98 billion).

Europe’s largest retailer said fourth-quarter sales were 22.197 billion euros, for like-for-like growth of 3.2 percent excluding fuel and calendar effects.

Closely watched same-store sales at Carrefour’s French hypermarkets rose 1.4 percent, a slowdown from a 3 percent rise in the third quarter. ($1 = 0.7356 euros) (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by James Regan)

