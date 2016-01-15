Carrefour Q4 sales growth slows, France, China weigh

PARIS, Jan 15 (Reuters) - World No. 2 retailer Carrefour said sales growth slowed in the fourth quarter, as deadly November Paris attacks and unseasonably warm weather weighed on its core French business.

In Brazil, the group’s second-largest market after France, business was however resilient despite a slowing economy.

Trading conditions remained difficult in China, amid slowing consumption, the company said in a statement on Friday.

Carrefour said its 2015 recurring operating income would be in line with expectations of 2.45 billion euros.

Europe’s largest retailer said fourth-quarter sales were 22.43 billion euros ($24.41 billion), in line with the average of analyst estimates of 22.4 billion.

Stripping out fuel, currency and calendar effects, revenue grew 2.4 percent year-on-year, a slowdown from 4.2 percent growth in the third quarter. ($1 = 0.9188 euros) (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon, editing by Geert De Clercq)